Sunday, October 1, 2023
Accidents | A motorcyclist died in a collision with a tractor in Kurika

October 1, 2023
According to the police, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

Motorcyclist died on Sunday in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor in Kurika in South Ostrobothnia.

A motorcycle and a tractor coming from opposite directions crashed into each other at a bend in Kärjenmäentie, says the police in their press release. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident.

The emergency center was notified of the collision shortly after 3 p.m. The police are investigating the cause of the accident and the more detailed course of events.

