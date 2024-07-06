Accidents | A motorboat crashed into a rocky beach off Kirkkonummi – Dogs and a cat among the rescued

Accidents|In addition to two crew members, three dogs and a cat were rescued from the motorboat off Hirsala in Kirkkonummi on Saturday.

Major a motorboat was in danger of sinking on Saturday evening off Kirkkonummi Hirsala in the Gulf of Finland. The Coast Guard of the Gulf of Finland informed about the emergency situation message service in X.

Four units of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard participated in the rescue operations, says the Maritime Rescue Director of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard Janne Ryönänkoski. When the units arrived, one of the two crew members had been rescued.

“There has been a bystander’s boat here, which has started the rescue operations creditably,” says Ryönänkoski.

From a motorboat in addition to the two crew members, three dogs and a cat were saved, Ryönänkoski says.

All those involved in the accident were unharmed.

According to Ryönänkoski, the boat was in danger of sinking either after driving or after drifting into the beach rocks. The ship was also in danger of capsizing when the Coast Guard units arrived.