Accidents | A mother and child were caught in an avalanche in Pallas – The mother died, the child is being searched for

A Finnish mother and child were caught in an avalanche in Pallas after they were on a ski hike, the police informs. Mother has been found dead. A minor child is still missing.

Two one person was trapped under an avalanche at Pallastunturri in Muonio, says the Lapland Police Department on Wednesday. One of them has been found dead and the other is still missing.

A Finnish family was on a ski hike in the Pallastunturi area when an avalanche surprised them. The police, the rescue service and Vapepa searched for the missing child on Tuesday, and are still continuing the search.

The mother was found dead under an avalanche on Tuesday around 10 p.m. The search had to be stopped due to dangerous weather conditions and the child could not be found.

The police will provide more information on the matter later on Wednesday after the search has progressed.

The news is updated.