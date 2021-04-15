Accidents A middle-aged man died after colliding with a snowmobile on the beach in Inari

Police recall that existing snowmobiles are very effective.

Man died in a snowmobile accident on Tuesday evening in Iso Taimenjärvi in ​​Inari, Lapland police inform.

According to the police, the group of several people had been on the snowmobiles moving and fishing in Iso Taimenjärvi. The party had had a break on a small island in the lake.

One of the members of the entourage had left the fishing spot to ride his snowmobile in the direction of the island on the break and collided with the beach at high speed, when the sled had fallen and the driver had fallen off its ride.

A middle-aged man carrying a sled died at the scene of an accident with injuries sustained in a collision.

Police continue the investigation into the cause of death as an investigation and no further information will be provided.

In his statement, the police point out that the current snowmobiles are very efficient, which makes it very challenging to control the snowmobile at high speed and to change direction quickly.