Accidents A man who had been in the water for almost an hour was rescued in the Gulf of Finland – a man fell from a cargo ship at anchor

According to the Coast Guard, the man was in good condition for the circumstances.

Nearly an hour in the water was rescued at night in the Gulf of Finland, the Coast Guard says On Twitter and in the press release.

Shortly after three at night, the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard received a report that a man had fallen from an anchored cargo ship south of the island of Orrengrund in the high seas. The ship asked for help in rescuing the man who had fallen into the sea. According to the Coast Guard, the area had 14 degrees of frost and a north wind of seven meters per second.

The man was lifted out of the water about 50 minutes after falling, the Coast Guard says. The man was picked up in the lifeboat of the accident ship, from where he was transferred by pilot to a helicopter waiting on the island of Orrengrund.

The Coast Guard describes the man as being in good condition for the circumstances. He was transported to a hospital for further treatment.