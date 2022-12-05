Accidents | A man who fell off a cruise ship tells how he survived more than 15 hours at sea – lost almost 10 kilos

An American man swam for more than 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship in the middle of a bar night.

from Alabama to be from by James Grimes28, a Thanksgiving cruise in the Caribbean turned into a fight for survival when he disappeared from the bar of the Carnival Valor and was found at sea 15 hours later.

Grimes’ miraculous rescue made international news, and the US Coast Guard said it was unaware of anyone surviving such a long time at sea before.

Now Grimes tells for CNNhow he managed to stay alive and swim for more than 15 long hours in the Gulf of Mexico.

Grimes according to him, his last memories before going to sea are of the cruise ship bar. He was celebrating Thanksgiving on the ship with 18 of his relatives. At about 11 o’clock on Thanksgiving night, he left to use the bathroom at the ship’s bar, where he was with his sister. After that, his next memory is of the sea when he regained consciousness.

– I tried to stay as positive as possible when I came to my senses. I remember thinking, ‘Wow, it’s a wonder I’m not dead already,'” Grimes tells CNN.

Grimes says he has no information on how or why he fell into the sea. He had had drinks on the ship, but he didn’t think he was drunk.

Grimes according to him, he can’t float in water, so he started swimming as soon as he got out of the sea. He says that he made up songs in his head to keep his mind fresh and positive. According to Grimes, he swam through two schools of jellyfish in the Gulf of Mexico, saw the sunrise and almost got pulled under the surface by some seafood.

– I was not ready to give up at any point and say that this was it, this is the end of me. I had decided to swim until my arms and legs couldn’t hold me up, he says.

According to CNN, Grimes lost more than nine pounds during the incredible incident. He also suffered from confusion and exhaustion. According to Grimes, at some point he chewed on a bamboo stick floating in the sea.

According to Grimes, it was God and his faith that helped him swim in the sea. Finally, a cargo ship came to his rescue, towards which he set off after seeing its lights. The ship’s crew spotted Grimes in the sea and alerted the Coast Guard, who lifted Grimes out of the sea and onto a helicopter.

Coast Guard it was a downright miracle that Grimes could keep himself afloat all night and well into the next day.

– I have never heard of anyone surviving in the sea for such a long time. This is a true Thanksgiving miracle, said Coast Guard Lt Seth Gross for CNN.