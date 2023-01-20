Friday, January 20, 2023
Accidents | A man was injured in an explosion in Liminga

January 20, 2023
in World Europe
The 200-liter oil drum had exploded and caused the man injuries that required hospital treatment.

Man was injured on Friday in an explosion accident in Liminga in North Ostrobothnia, the police informs.

The accident happened at a leisure property outside the Liminga agglomeration. According to the police, the 200-liter oil drum had exploded and caused the man injuries that required hospital treatment. The emergency center was notified of the matter on Friday at 3 p.m.

The man was delivered to the hospital. The police are investigating the matter under the criminal title of causing danger.

