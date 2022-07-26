Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A man was found dead in Pitkäjärvi in ​​Nuuksio

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Border Guard’s helicopter located the deceased in the water near the shore.

Senior a man was found dead on Tuesday evening in Pitkäjärvi in ​​Espoo’s Nuuksi, the West Uusimaa rescue service informs.

At seven in the evening, the emergency center received a notification that one of the members of the party that had spent the evening on the shore of Lake Pitkäjärvi had disappeared, and it was feared that he was in the water.

The Border Guard’s helicopter located the man from the shore water of Pitkäjärvi.

According to the rescue service, there are no eyewitnesses to the incident.

#Accidents #man #dead #Pitkäjärvi #Nuuksio

See also  Essay | Both Netflix and HBO are now celebrating seven dangerous words that cannot be written here
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How to watch the X-Men movies in chronological order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.