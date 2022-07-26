Accidents | A man was found dead in Pitkäjärvi in ​​Nuuksio

The Border Guard’s helicopter located the deceased in the water near the shore.

Senior a man was found dead on Tuesday evening in Pitkäjärvi in ​​Espoo’s Nuuksi, the West Uusimaa rescue service informs.

At seven in the evening, the emergency center received a notification that one of the members of the party that had spent the evening on the shore of Lake Pitkäjärvi had disappeared, and it was feared that he was in the water.

The Border Guard’s helicopter located the man from the shore water of Pitkäjärvi.

According to the rescue service, there are no eyewitnesses to the incident.