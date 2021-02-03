Accidents A man in the woods died after being squeezed under a tree in Liperi

According to the rescue service, the man had been trapped under a tree for an unknown reason.

In Viinijärvi A man in forest work in the municipality of Liperi died after freezing under a tree, the North Karelia Rescue Department said on Wednesday.

According to the rescue service, the man had been trapped under a tree for an unknown reason. On-site assistance was provided by the man’s spouse, who also reported the emergency number.

The report of the accident on Viinirannantie came to the emergency center before noon.

The rescue services and first aid units that went to the scene on snowmobiles got the man removed from under the tree. However, the man was already dead, the rescue service says.