Saturday, May 15, 2021
Accidents A man in his twenties died while driving out in Parais

May 15, 2021
Police say they are investigating the cause of the accident and will not provide further information.

In Southwest Finland In Pargas, one person died while driving a car out on Saturday, police in southwestern Finland are reported. In an accident on Granvikintie this morning, a local man in his twenties died.

According to police, the car being driven by the man drifted out of the roadway on a straight stretch of road for an unknown reason. Police say preliminary data showed the man was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

