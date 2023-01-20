Accidents | A man got hit by a train in Mikkeli

The police are investigating the case to determine the cause of death.

Man died on Friday in Mikkeli’s Pitkäjärvi after being hit by a freight train, the police say in their press release. The police suspect that the person who got hit by the train is a man from Southern Savoia born in the 1960s.

The police are investigating the case to find out the cause of death, and will not, in principle, provide any further information on the matter. According to the release, the police received a task about the accident shortly before 9 p.m.