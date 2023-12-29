Accidents | A man drove a snowmobile into a tree and died in Ruka

A man died in a snowmobile accident in Itä-Ruka on Thursday.

Man died in a snowmobile accident in Kuusamo on Thursday evening, informs the Oulu police.

According to the police, the accident happened on the snowmobile trail in Itä-Ruka. The man driving the sled drifted off the track, hit a tree and died.

The police will continue to investigate the matter as an investigation into the cause of death and will not release any further information.