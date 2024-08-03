Tuesday, August 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A man died in an ATV accident in Rantasalmi

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | A man died in an ATV accident in Rantasalmi
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The woman who was on board received minor injuries.

Police tellsthat a 30-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Rantasalmi in Etelä-Savo on Saturday evening.

The man had been driving an ATV, which, according to the police, had veered off the road for a so far unknown reason.

The driver of the ATV was killed, and the woman who was on board received minor injuries.

By late Saturday evening, the police in Eastern Finland were not aware that other parties were involved in the incident.

The police announced that they will continue to investigate the causes of the accident.

#Accidents #man #died #ATV #accident #Rantasalmi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian MMA fighter wins third straight UFC victory

Russian MMA fighter wins third straight UFC victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]