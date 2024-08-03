Accidents | A man died in an ATV accident in Rantasalmi

Accidents|The woman who was on board received minor injuries.

Police tellsthat a 30-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Rantasalmi in Etelä-Savo on Saturday evening.

The man had been driving an ATV, which, according to the police, had veered off the road for a so far unknown reason.

The driver of the ATV was killed, and the woman who was on board received minor injuries.

By late Saturday evening, the police in Eastern Finland were not aware that other parties were involved in the incident.

The police announced that they will continue to investigate the causes of the accident.