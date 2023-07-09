Monday, July 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A man died in an ATV accident in Inari

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Accidents | A man died in an ATV accident in Inari

According to the observations of the witnesses, the man was driving the ATV without the required helmet.

In Inari A fatal ATV accident occurred on Nellimintie on the night between Friday and Saturday after midnight, says the Rovaniemi police.

For an unknown reason, the ATV drifted off the dirt road and crashed into a tree next to the road. The 40-year-old man who was driving it died at the scene.

According to the observations of the witnesses, the man was driving the ATV without the required helmet.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident, where they will find out, among other things, the possible role of alcohol in the accident.

#Accidents #man #died #ATV #accident #Inari

See also  Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally: blue bomb with rally influences
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sunday, July 9, 2023. Cycle A

Sunday, July 9, 2023. Cycle A

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result