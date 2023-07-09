Accidents | A man died in an ATV accident in Inari

According to the observations of the witnesses, the man was driving the ATV without the required helmet.

In Inari A fatal ATV accident occurred on Nellimintie on the night between Friday and Saturday after midnight, says the Rovaniemi police.

For an unknown reason, the ATV drifted off the dirt road and crashed into a tree next to the road. The 40-year-old man who was driving it died at the scene.

According to the observations of the witnesses, the man was driving the ATV without the required helmet.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident, where they will find out, among other things, the possible role of alcohol in the accident.