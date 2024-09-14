Saturday, September 14, 2024
Accidents | A man died in a crash in Riihimäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe

The accident involving two cars happened at the intersection of Kirjaustie and Lahdentie.

The man died in an intersection accident involving two passenger cars in Riihimäki on Saturday.

The accident happened at the intersection of Kirjaustie and Lahdentie at around seven thirty on Saturday evening. Several police and rescue units were called to the scene.

The driver of the other car died in the accident.

The accident did not cause significant harm to other traffic.

Police investigates the accident. The crimes will be specified as the investigation progresses.

The police will inform more about the case on Sunday at the earliest.

