Accidents | A man died after falling into a ditch in Helsinki

Man died in Helsinki on Vuorikatu after falling into a construction site trench, the Helsinki Police Department informs.

The police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death. No further information will be given on the matter at this stage.

The rescue service received an alert about a human rescue mission shortly before ten in the evening on Saturday. Four units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene. The venue is located on Vuorikatu in Kluuvi, right in the center of Helsinki.