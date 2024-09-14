Saturday, September 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents | A man died after falling into a ditch in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2024
in World Europe
0
Accidents | A man died after falling into a ditch in Helsinki
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death.

Man died in Helsinki on Vuorikatu after falling into a construction site trench, the Helsinki Police Department informs.

The police are investigating the matter to determine the cause of death. No further information will be given on the matter at this stage.

The rescue service received an alert about a human rescue mission shortly before ten in the evening on Saturday. Four units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene. The venue is located on Vuorikatu in Kluuvi, right in the center of Helsinki.

#Accidents #man #died #falling #ditch #Helsinki

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian soldier secretly attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces during battle

Russian soldier secretly attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces during battle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]