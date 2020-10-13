Upgrade
Accidents A maintenance man accidentally mixed two chemicals in a swimming pool in Helsinki – breathing gas was generated

by Bhavi Mandalia
October 13, 2020
in World
One person was taken to the hospital for inspection.

Maintenance man on Tuesday, he accidentally mixed two chemicals in the same container at a swimming pool in Siltamäki, Helsinki. This caused a chemical reaction that produced a gas that irritated the breath, says the rescue service.

In addition to the swimming pool, other premises in the property had to be emptied due to the smell of gas. One person was taken to the hospital for inspection.

The rescue service picked up the barrel from the space and delivered the container to the incinerator. Ten rescue units left.

.

