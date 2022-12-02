Saturday, December 3, 2022
Accidents | A lot of oil spilled into the port in Kotka

December 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

The oil container containing the base oil started leaking when it fell from the crane during loading.

In Kotka An oil spill occurred in Hietanen harbor on Friday afternoon, but the oil did not reach the sea.

During loading, the tank container containing base oil fell from the crane, as a result of which the container started leaking. Its volume was about 35 cubic meters.

The oil spilled into a pond on the harbor’s asphalt field. The rescue service prevented the pond from spreading by damming it with sawdust.

The crack in the oil container was such that it could not be blocked. Therefore, it was allowed to leak in a controlled manner, after which the spilled oil was recovered.

Suction trucks suck up the oil and deliver it for reprocessing.

