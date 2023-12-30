Accidents | A lifeguard lost consciousness during a Coastal Navy exercise – was taken to further treatment

According to the Chief of Staff of the Coastal Navy, the lifeguard was in the water for a minute or two before he was pulled up.

Coastal Navy an accident occurred during the exercise on Saturday, where the lifeguard swallowed sea water and lost consciousness.

According to the defense forces, the problems were detected quickly and the lifeguard was brought back on board. CPR was started, and the unconscious patient was taken to further treatment by helicopter, the release states.

The accident happened during the exercise of the Hamina-class missile boat Tornio near Rönnskär, south of Porkkalanniemi, on Saturday afternoon. According to the Defense Forces, it was a routine man-at-sea exercise.

Coastal Navy chief of staff, Jan-Erik Aitos told STT on Saturday evening that the person involved in the accident was a professional soldier.

According to Aitos, a similar man-at-sea exercise is organized regularly on ships. The exercise simulates that a crew member falls into the sea and is rescued.

“Whenever the ships go to sea, at least weekly, they [miehistön jäsenet] doing a man overboard exercise,” he said.

According to Aitos, this is a rare accident and he does not remember anything similar happening during his official career. According to the information he received, the lifeguard was in the water for a minute or two before he was pulled up.

The Tornio missile boat has a crew of about 30 people.