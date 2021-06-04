Accidents A law allowing the study of the Estonian wreck was passed in Parliament, Estonians and Swedes intend to investigate side ruptures

The recently discovered ruptures were imaged by a diving robot in 2019.

Car ferry A law allowing diving on the Estonian wreck for research purposes has been approved by Parliament. The law for government investigations is temporary and is due to run until the end of 2024.

The Estonian and Swedish accident investigation authorities have stated that they want to investigate the ruptures on the side of the wreck, the existence of which was discovered in video recorded in 2019 and released last autumn. The authorities want to find out what significance the tears had on the sinking of the ship and at what stage of the sinking they occurred.

Parliament approved the government bill unchanged. It is intended to ensure that there is no ambiguity as to the legality of the investigative measures. A similar bill was passed by the Swedish Parliament, ie Parliament, on Thursday.

In its report, the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs points out that it is important for the Border Guard to be informed in advance of the investigation and investigation measures to be carried out on the wreck. However, according to the committee, this did not need to be recorded in law, but the matter can be dealt with ex officio.

From Tallinn Estonia, which traveled to Stockholm, sank in 1994. The accident killed 852 people, most of them Swedes.

Following the accident, Finland, Sweden and Estonia agreed on a grave for the wreck. Denmark, Britain, Latvia, Russia, Poland and Lithuania have since joined the agreement.

According to a TV documentary released in the autumn of last year, there are two tears on the side of the Estonian wreck that have not been reported before.

According to the official accident investigation, the reason for Estonia’s sinking was the detachment of the bow visor in rough seas and the flooding of the ship. However, rumors of a collision with another ship or an explosion have lived stubbornly.

Gothenburg in February, the district court acquitted two Swedish men involved in the production of the TV documentary on charges of violating the grave. According to the law, the men violated the law on grave peace, but they cannot be convicted because Sweden cannot apply its own law to a foreign ship in international waters. The shooting team took pictures of the Estonian wreck with a diving robot in the autumn of 2019 from a ship flying the German flag.