Accidents | A large car transporter ran aground and was detached in Hanko

22.11. 17:30 | Updated 22.11. 20:07

Large a car transporter ran aground in the harbor of Hanko on Wednesday afternoon. The tugs were able to detach the Elbe Highway vessel a couple of hours later, the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard told STT.

The 148-meter ship, sailing under the Bahamian flag, had to run aground in strong winds upon entering the port. The ship got stuck about a hundred meters away from the place where it was supposed to dock.

According to the Coast Guard, the accident did not cause any leaks on the ship or personal injuries. The ship had its staff and the pilot, a total of 19 people. There are no passengers on the car transporter.

After detaching from the shoal, the ship moved out to sea under its own engines to wait for the wind to calm down. According to the Coast Guard, the storm was expected to weaken Thursday morning.

The average wind speed in front of Hanko on Wednesday was about 20 meters per second.