Accidents | A large amount of fuel oil leaked from the pontoon vessel’s tank into Saimaa over the weekend

The exact amount of oil that ended up in the water is not known, but the rescue service estimates that around 1,000 liters of oil leaked.

Large amount of fuel oil has leaked into Saimaa in Savonlinna in Vääräsaari. During the weekend, the oil has leaked from the tank on the deck of the pontoon vessel, first onto the deck of the vessel and from there into the water.

The Etelä Savo rescue service was alerted to the incident on Monday morning. A total of 10 units participated in the task.

The exact amount of oil that ended up in the water is not known, but the rescue service estimates that around 1,000 liters of oil leaked.

The fire marshal on duty Joni Himbergin According to

Emergency services had completed its operations on site on Monday afternoon. The rescue service has boomed the area to soak up the oil and prevent it from spreading. The operational responsibility has been transferred to the municipality’s aftercare authority.

According to information received by Himberg, most of the spilled oil has remained in the accident area, so it has been contained within the booms.

There was also one unit from the Eastern Finland Police. The police say that no crime is suspected in the accident.