Accidents | A highway collapsed in the United States when a tanker caught fire while under-flowing

So far, there is no information about the condition of the driver of the tank truck. The collapsed road is one of the busiest highways in the United States.

Motorway collapsed in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia in the United States on Sunday morning local time. The matter is reported on, among others, by an American channel NBC and news agency AFP.

The collapse was caused by a tanker transporting oil that caught fire in the underpass of the highway. There is currently no information on the cause of the fire in the tank truck. The fire has been extinguished.

According to NBC, the authorities have not announced any injuries, but the tanker driver has not yet been rescued from the accident area, and there is no information about his condition.

The fire led to explosions underground in the accident area, and fire came out of the maintenance holes of the underpass.

Collapsed the section is part of the more than 3,000 km long Interstate 95 highway, which runs through the east coast of the United States from Florida all the way to the Canadian border. The highway is one of the busiest in the country.

Representative of the City of Philadelphia Tumar Alexander believed that the road would be out of use for a very long time.