STT

11:04 am | Updated 15:29

Salon There has been a head-on collision between a passenger car and a heavy vehicle in Perniö in Northern Finland.

The accident happened after half past nine in the morning on national road 52. The exact location of the accident is between Perniö station area and Yliskylä.

Traffic at the accident site has returned to normal.