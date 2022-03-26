Accidents A gust of wind fell on a construction site fence on a car in the center of Helsinki on Kaivokatu – traffic across Hakaniemi for several hours

According to the rescue service, personal injuries were saved.

Hard a gust of wind fell on a car passing a heavy construction site fence at a hotel site on Kaivokatu in Helsinki.

The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

“The construction site fence was steel-reinforced and sturdy. We released the car from there, and there were no injuries in the accident, ”describes the fire brigade. Jouni Ritanoro From the Helsinki Rescue Department.

The hotel site contractor will re-erect the site fence.

Car traffic is across the direction of Hakaniemi for several hours.