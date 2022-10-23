Accidents | A German gym millionaire died in a plane crash in Costa Rica

The plane was on its way from Mexico to Costa Rica and there were six people on board at the time of the accident.

Small machine crash landed on the coast of Costa Rica on Friday, reports such as Saksalaislehti Der Spiegel and Costa Rican La Republica. Local authorities confirmed that one of the passengers on the plane was a German millionaire Rainer Schaller.

The plane was traveling from Mexico to Limón, Costa Rica and had six people on board, including Schaller and his family. Five of the passengers were German citizens and the plane’s pilot was Swiss. Two of the passengers were children.

Until Sunday evening by the time the bodies of the two people who died in the accident had been found. German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel according to one of the bodies found is that of an adult and the other is that of a child. The bodies were found in the water.

The crash plane Piaggio P.180 Avanti is still missing. Debris from the plane and its parts were found in the water off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica on Saturday.

The plane disappeared from the radar around about 40 kilometers from Limón airport, where the plane was on its way, says the head of the civil aviation authority Fernando Naranjo.

Parts of the plane were found less than 30 kilometers from the airport. According to Der Tagesspiegel, the US Border Patrol assisted in the search.

Schaller’s by founding the gym chain, McFit has more than a thousand gyms and 6.4 million users in 48 countries, says Saksalaislehti Bild.

Schaller’s company Rainer Schaller Group, which includes McFit, is one of the world’s largest fitness companies.