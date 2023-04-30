Sunday, April 30, 2023
Accidents | A gas leak in India, a dozen died

April 30, 2023
Accidents | A gas leak in India, a dozen died

The spill occurred in Giaspura industrial area in Ludhiana, Punjab.

in India at least 11 people have been killed and several injured following a gas leak in the northern part of the country, authorities said on Sunday.

The spill occurred in Giaspura industrial area in Ludhiana, Punjab. The official sources, who remained anonymous, said that until recently it was not known what kind of gas it was.

Gas leaks are relatively common in India. In August, at least 112 women were hospitalized due to a gas leak in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. There was a gas leak in the same area already in July, when about 200 women were hospitalized.

In 2020, at least 15 people died and hundreds were hospitalized due to a gas leak at a chemical plant in the port city of Visakhapatnam on India’s east coast.

