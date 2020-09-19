Accidents A gas cylinder exploded in Bomb’s spa kitchen in Nurmes, five people were exposed to the sound and pressure of the explosion

The cause of the explosion was a human error, according to a release from the North Karelia Rescue Department, as the gas cylinder had been exposed to heat from the stove.

In Nurmes In North Karelia, a 0.6-liter LPG bottle exploded on Saturday afternoon in the kitchen of a restaurant in Bomba Spa. The gas cylinder had been used in the preparation of food.

According to a release from the North Karelia Rescue Department, the restaurant had several customers and employees during the incident. Five people were exposed to the sound and pressure shock from the explosion. First aid checked their well-being and no one had to be transported to follow-up care. However, the restaurant’s cooking furniture was damaged.

The explosion did not cause an actual fire, and the rescue department ventilated the restaurant premises. According to the release, the spa and restaurant will continue to operate normally after the kitchen has been cleaned.