Thursday, February 8, 2024
Accidents | A freight train and a passenger car collided at a level crossing in Kurika

February 7, 2024
in World Europe
A freight train and a passenger car collided at a level crossing in Kurika

The rescue service reports that the driver of the car needs first aid treatment.

Freight train and a car have collided with each other in Kurika in South Ostrobothnia.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning shortly before nine at the level crossing of Luomantie in Kurika.

Firefighter on duty Petri Järvensivu The South Ostrobothnia rescue service said at half past ten in the morning that the driver of the car was currently receiving first aid on the spot.

According to Järvensivu, the cause of the accident was unknown.

Accident it happened on the so-called Suupohja track, which runs from Seinäjoki to Kaskis. There is no passenger traffic on the line, so the accident does not affect long-distance trains. Freight train traffic is currently interrupted on the Suupohja line.

