Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Accidents | A four-car crash on the Lahti highway: disrupts traffic at the Kerava exit

June 26, 2024
The police urge people going north to use alternative routes.

Lahten there has been a traffic accident involving several cars on the highway, says the Itä-Uusimaa police.

According to current information, four cars were involved in the accident.

According to the police, the accident causes significant traffic disruption. The northbound lanes of the Lahti highway have to be closed until further notice. The police recommend using alternative routes.

The units of the rescue service of Central Uusimaa are at the scene of the accident. According to the information given by the rescue service at eight o’clock in the evening, traffic will be diverted via the Kerava ramp to the old road. The clearing takes about an hour.

