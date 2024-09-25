Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Accidents | A flour truck caught fire in Ypäjä

September 25, 2024
Accidents | A flour truck caught fire in Ypäjä
The fire closed Highway 10.

In flour cargo The truck that I was in caught fire on Wednesday morning in Ypäjä in Kanta-Hämee. The fire started from the knob of the car and spread to the cargo. The knob and the cabin burned to the ground, but the rescue service of the trailer managed to save it.

The car had caught fire while driving on highway 10. The fire closed the highway, and the police directed traffic to a detour past the fire scene.

The fire has been extinguished, and a little before eight o’clock a tow truck was waiting at the scene, the fire marshal on duty Marko Ahola told.

The highway can be reopened to traffic once the burnt truck has been moved away.

