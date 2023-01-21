Accidents | A fire broke out in an apartment building in Oulu – one apartment was destroyed

According to the Oulu rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire.

Oulu A fire broke out in Rajakylä late on Saturday evening, destroying an apartment building. The rescue service said at midnight that a fire broke out in one of the attics of a four-story building and destroyed one apartment. According to the rescue service, there were no injuries in the fire.

The rescue service will provide more information on the matter later.

A burnt apartment in an apartment building fire in Oulu.

According to the photographer who was there, there were a lot of people in the yard of the burned apartment building, some of whom were wearing very little clothes. There were several units of the rescue service and the police, as well as a helicopter.

Rajakylä is located about eight kilometers from the center of Oulu.