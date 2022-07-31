Accidents | A Finnish yacht that sank off Tallinn is leaking fuel into the Baltic Sea

So far, it is not known how much fuel has leaked into the sea. According to the authorities, the contaminated area has mostly been brought under control.

FINN the yacht caught fire and sank In front of Kakumäki yacht harbor in front of Tallinn on Saturday early evening. Now it is leaking fuel into the Baltic Sea, informs the Estonian Police and Border Guard Authority (PPA).

The Estonian authorities have taken measures to minimize the environmental harm of the fuel. Due to the weather conditions and strong waves, it was only on Sunday morning that booms could be placed in the area, which are meant to limit the area of ​​contamination.

“The contaminated area is now mostly under control. The pollution layer is so thin that it cannot be cleaned, but the anti-pollution booms prevent it from spreading,” says PPA’s operations manager Tago Trei in a statement sent out on Sunday afternoon.

According to preliminary information, the ship had 12 tons of fuel at the time of the accident, some of which burned in the fire and some remained in the ship’s tank. So far, it is not known how much fuel has leaked into the sea.

According to Trei, it is possible that the thin layer of pollution will evaporate by itself. However, the PPA vessel will still remain at the scene to contain and monitor the situation.

of PPA according to the ship reported a technical fault shortly before four on Saturday. Shortly after the announcement, a fire broke out in the boat, which sent heavy black smoke into the air. Postimees magazine according to the information, the extinguishing work was made difficult by the fuel in the boat. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There were ten people on the Hooligan ship at the time of the fire, who were quickly evacuated to a lifeboat. A passing ship picked up the people sitting on the sides of the lifeboat, and according to the PPA, none of them were injured.

“A big thank you to the crew of a nearby sailboat, who were the first to take care of the evacuated life raft. We also want to thank Tallinn’s volunteer sea rescue team, which reacted quickly and transported people to the port of Kakumäki and helped them,” says Trei.

According to the Marine Traffic service, which monitors shipping and ships, the vessel is a 27-meter-long pleasure yacht.