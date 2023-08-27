Accidents | A Finnish climber died in a rock avalanche on Mont Blanc

The accident section is on the usual route to the top of the mountain, but it is known for its frequent rockfalls.

Finn a climber died in a rock avalanche on the slopes of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps, on Friday, reports include France 3- and France Bleu -networks’ local channels.

The deceased was 25 years old. According to the French media, he was climbing with his father. This was not injured in the situation.

Accident happened in the Goûter corridor at an altitude of 3,500 meters around 1:30 p.m. The section is part of the usual route to the top of the 4,811-meter-high Mont Blanc, but it is known for its frequent rockfalls.

According to the French media, on Monday the local authorities had warned of an even greater risk of rockfalls caused by the high temperature.