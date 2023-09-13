Accidents | A Finnish base jumper died after jumping off a cliff in Switzerland

The death was probably caused by an error in judgment by the jumper.

13.9. 20:06 | Updated 13.9. 20:13

33 years old a Finnish base jumper died on Wednesday in Switzerland, the Finnish Base Jumpers’ Association says in its press release.

The accident happened in the afternoon. The jump was made from a cliff, and the weather conditions did not affect the accident. The most likely cause of death was the jumper’s judgment error, the release states.

Chairman of the association Kalle Hannuksela confirmed the information to Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday evening.

In June a Finnish experienced 32-year-old base jumper died in the Dolomites of northeastern Italy. Local rescue authorities found the jumper dead on the ground.

The base jumper who died in June was wearing a flight suit during his jump.