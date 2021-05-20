Friday, May 21, 2021
Accidents A fallen crane damaged the roof of a detached house in Vesala, Helsinki

May 20, 2021
No one was injured in what happened.

Crane fell on a detached house on Thursday in Vesala, Helsinki. Chief Fire Officer of the Helsinki Rescue Department Jouni Hänninen according to at least the roof of the house was damaged. No one was injured in what happened.

However, the rescue service had visited the site, among other things, to check that nothing was leaking from the crane.

The crane was a model on a truck platform. Hänninen estimates that the accident was possibly caused by the failure of the outrigger under the crane.

