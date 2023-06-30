Accidents | A Dutch reservist died after falling during medical training in Helsinki

The dead person had fallen while following a combat first aid exercise in Santahamina. He had been surrounded by doctors when he fell.

Retired a Dutch reservist has died at the summer congress of the NATO reserve officers organization on Friday in Helsinki. About that report Finnish Reserviupseeriliitto, which is hosting this year’s summer congress.

The accident happened around half past ten in the morning in connection with a medical practice. The police are investigating what happened with the help of the organizers of the event and the Defense Forces.

Reserve Officers Union executive director Janne Kosonen tells HS that it was a fairly fit, moderately aged person who fell while following a combat first aid competition.

The accident was not related to the actual training activity and the person who died was not a participant in the competition, but rather watched the event from the sidelines as if representing the jury.

It is still unclear to Kosose how it is possible that a person could have died in the middle of a fairly static medical practice, surrounded by doctors, as a result of such a simple accident.

“Every year in these kinds of trainings, some minor injuries, ankle sprains and the like happen. But I wouldn’t have guessed that something like this would happen in connection with this medical competition,” says Kosonen.

The accident happened indoors in Santahamina. Kosonen cannot say how many people have been in the same space when the accident happened.

Reserve Officers’ Association CIOR is the largest reserve organization in the world. More than 500 people from countries that belong to the military alliance NATO or are its partners will participate in the event.

I organize the summer congress every year in different countries. Kosonen does not remember a single serious accident in more than 20 years, when he himself participated in the event.

According to Kosonen, the police have conducted a site investigation in Santahamina and interviewed people who were there.

The event that started last Sunday will end on Friday.