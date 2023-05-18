Accidents | A dozen people have already died in the floods in Italy

The water has already started to recede in some places, and not much rain is expected for Friday.

Italian the number of people who died in the floods has already risen to 11, the authorities said on Thursday. The most recent victims found in the northern Emilia Romagna region were two farmers in their 70s. They are believed to have died after being electrocuted while moving a refrigerator into a flooded house, local media reported.

About 10,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes due to the floods. On Thursday, the authorities ordered three more villages near Ravenna to be evacuated.

Almost twenty rivers flooded in the Emilia Romagna region due to heavy rains at the beginning of the week. Entire residential and agricultural areas have been left under water, in addition to which hundreds of roads have been damaged and domestic animals have drowned.

The water has begun to recede in some places, and some residents have been able to return to their homes affected by water and mud. On Thursday, it rained a little more, and it is predicted to drizzle again on Friday as well.

Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida it is still impossible to accurately assess the material damage caused by the floods, as a large part of the area is still under water.