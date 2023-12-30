Accidents | A dog died in a three-car crash in Rauma

Two people were injured and a dog died in the crash in Rauma.

Two a person was injured and a dog died in an intersection crash in Rauma on Saturday, says the Satakunta rescue service.

According to the rescue service, three cars were involved in the accident on Huittistentie at the western exit of the center of Lapland, with a total of four people and a dog on board.

Two of the people involved were injured and the dog died. According to the rescue service, the injuries of the injured are minor. The first aid has transported the injured to the hospital for examination.

Earlier, the rescue service said that there were four injured people. Later, the rescue service specified that there were indeed two injured.

Speed ​​limit at the scene of the accident is 60 kilometers per hour.