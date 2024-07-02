Accidents | A doctor has seen how a child’s limb has to be amputated because of a lawnmower – Now gives a serious warning to all parents

Accidents|Children’s serious lawnmower injuries most often occur in the backyard, says the chief physician of pediatric surgery, professor Jaakko Sinikumpu from Oulu University Hospital.

Oulu the university hospital treats individual pediatric patients with serious injuries caused by lawnmowers every summer, chief physician of pediatric surgery, professor Jaakko Sinikumpu tells.

Sinikumpu estimates that a dozen serious injuries are treated throughout the country every summer.