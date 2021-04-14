Accidents A diver stuck in the mine was found dead in Pieksämäki: according to the diving couple, Turma happened during the ascension phase

The diver was found dead in an underwater mine shaft, says the Eastern Finland Police Department. The body was lifted to the surface late Tuesday night.

Tuesday A man who was scuba diving at the diving site of the Montola mine in Pieksämäki has been found dead. The Eastern Finland Police Department says in a press release that the body was lifted to the surface on Tuesday evening.

The national Vapepa special diving group, which was alerted to the scene, was allowed to be lifted to the surface of a diver left in the mine on Tuesday at 19.55. The diver was found dead in an underwater mine shaft.

Middle aged the diver is believed to be stuck in the mine while he was diving with another person.

Police said the man’s diving couple survived the mine and reported the disappearance to an emergency center. He has not yet been able to be interviewed as he has been admitted to hospital.

According to police, according to preliminary information received from him immediately after the incident, something has happened to another diver during the ascension phase that has resulted in his death.

Criminal Commissioner Harri Hauhia does not yet specify the details of what happened.

“We first need to know the cause of death, check the equipment and conditions, and only then can interpretations be made,” Hauhia tells HS.

The course of events and the cause of death is sought to be clarified in a police investigation. There has been no reason to suspect a crime, the police release said.

On Tuesday, HS was told by the Eastern Finland Police Department that the report of the accident came to the police on Tuesday at 13.35, when according to the information received by the police, the diver would have been stuck for an hour.

Savon Sanomat according to the Montola mine is a former limestone mine which has been filled with groundwater since the cessation of mining operations. The mine is deep, which is why it is a demanding dive site.

The divers in the rescue department did not get deep enough, which is why technical divers were asked for help.

Hauhia did not have precise information on Wednesday morning about when Vapepa’s special diving group started diving, ie how long it took to find the man. Nor does he comment on how deeply the man was found in the dungeon.

Final the cause of death is ascertained after forensic examinations. At this stage, the police will not take any further action on the cause of death or the course of events. Part of the investigation is the investigation into the cause of death, which will not be told further.

The Accident Investigation Board has also begun to investigate what happened.

According to Hauhia, there is no need for the police to conduct investigations in the mine and it has never been isolated.

There have been two fatal accidents at the Montola mine in the past. These injuries occurred in 2008 and 2013.

Hauhia does not take a position on whether the dive site should be closed due to accidents.