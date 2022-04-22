Saturday, April 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents A disturbance in a plastics factory caused a severe bang and raised a cloud of black smoke in Porvoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The bang was caused by a malfunction in the polyethylene unit, which resulted in excessive pressure accumulating in the unit’s reactor.

In Porvoo In Kilpilahti’s industrial area, an exceptionally loud bang was heard on Friday night at nine o’clock when a breakdown occurred at the plastics company’s Borealis plant.

In addition to the bang, a black cloud of smoke rose from the factory. Bumps and smoke were detected at least about fifteen miles from the factory site.

Borealis is reported to have caused the breakdown in a polyethylene unit at a plastics plant. As a result of the malfunction, too much pressure accumulated in the unit’s reactor. The pressure rise triggered the reactor safety device.

The loud noise and black cloud of smoke were caused by the depressurization of the reactor.

Polyethylene is used as a raw material for plastics.

#Accidents #disturbance #plastics #factory #caused #severe #bang #raised #cloud #black #smoke #Porvoo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mario Vargas Llosa, admitted by covid in Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.