Accidents A disturbance in a plastics factory caused a severe bang and raised a cloud of black smoke in Porvoo

In Porvoo In Kilpilahti’s industrial area, an exceptionally loud bang was heard on Friday night at nine o’clock when a breakdown occurred at the plastics company’s Borealis plant.

In addition to the bang, a black cloud of smoke rose from the factory. Bumps and smoke were detected at least about fifteen miles from the factory site.

The loud noise and black cloud of smoke were caused by the depressurization of the reactor.

Polyethylene is used as a raw material for plastics.