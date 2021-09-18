Accidents A cyclist died in a crash crash in Kotka, being investigated as aggravated drunk driving and death

Police did not report the age or gender of those who died in the accident.

In Kotka At noon on Saturday, there was a crash between a cyclist and a car, in which a cyclist died, says the Director General of the Southeast Finland Police Situation Center, Crime Commissioner Kai Virtanen.

According to Virtanen, the case is under investigation and the titles of the investigation are aggravated drunk driving and death.

A more detailed venue is in Karhula, Kotka, at the intersection of Ahlströmintie and Aumakatu. Police did not report the age or gender of those who died in the accident.

The accident was reported earlier MTV. According to MTV, a rescue helicopter was also assisting at the scene of the accident.