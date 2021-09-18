No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Accidents A cyclist died in a crash crash in Kotka, being investigated as aggravated drunk driving and death

by admin_gke11ifx
September 18, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
og
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Police did not report the age or gender of those who died in the accident.

In Kotka At noon on Saturday, there was a crash between a cyclist and a car, in which a cyclist died, says the Director General of the Southeast Finland Police Situation Center, Crime Commissioner Kai Virtanen.

According to Virtanen, the case is under investigation and the titles of the investigation are aggravated drunk driving and death.

A more detailed venue is in Karhula, Kotka, at the intersection of Ahlströmintie and Aumakatu. Police did not report the age or gender of those who died in the accident.

The accident was reported earlier MTV. According to MTV, a rescue helicopter was also assisting at the scene of the accident.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: