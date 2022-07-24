Sunday, July 24, 2022
Accidents | A cyclist died after crashing into a road construction guardrail in Mikkeli at night

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in World Europe
According to the head of the investigation, the construction site was properly marked, and the police do not suspect a crime.

The man died the night before Sunday, after crashing his bicycle into the protective fence of a road construction site in Mikkeli, Etelä-Savo.

According to the Eastern Finland police, a cyclist hit a red and white guardrail that was partially on the bike path around midnight on Kaituentie and died at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the accident, and the street lights were not working at the time of the incident. The road surface was dry at the time of the accident.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Markku Kärpänen On Sunday, the Eastern Finland police could not comment on why the street lights were not on. However, the city of Mikkeli has told last year on their websitethat the street lights are turned off every summer, except in the city center, as a cost-saving measure.

According to the head of the investigation, Kärpänen, the construction site was properly marked, and the police do not suspect a crime related to the matter.

