No one was injured in the accident.

Accident slowed traffic badly in Lahdenväylä at the Porvoonväylä junction. One lane to Helsinki was closed for more than an hour, the police controlled the traffic.

There were no injuries in the collision between a truck and two cars.

Accident happened at about 6.45 in the morning. Another couple of hours after the accident, the traffic was badly queued.

The situation has normalized, the Helsinki police were told before nine.