Accidents | A crane truck overturned during demolition work on the Hakaniemi bridge, the driver was slightly injured

Crane truck fell on Monday afternoon during the demolition work of the Hakaniemi bridge in Helsinki, says the fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Kari Ursin.

According to Ursini, the crane driver was slightly injured. He saved himself from the fallen crane.

“The ground under the crane’s support legs has failed, because of that the crane has been able to fall on its back,” says Ursin.

The crane grabbed onto the bridge structure and the crane’s bow pointed towards the sky, Ursin describes.

Ursin according to the betrayal of the country has happened “in the blink of an eye”. According to him, similar cases happen “occasionally”.

The rescue service is planning the safe transfer of the crane together with the construction site. It recommends avoiding the bridge construction area. Traffic is directed by the police.

By chance passed by Akseli Hirvonen was able to photograph the overturned crane. He says that he first drove by before 4 p.m. and saw the crane still standing. He estimated that about ten minutes passed when he drove by again. Meanwhile, the crane had already fallen.

“We drove by, and we looked, what the hell,” he says.