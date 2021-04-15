Accidents A crane ship crashed off the coast of the United States, at least one person was killed and 12 are missing

The ship capsized in an exceptionally severe storm.

Stateside at least one person has died and 12 are missing after a crane ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. The matter is reported by the local coast guard, who will continue the search in the area together with volunteers.

The approximately 40-meter crane vessel had a crew of 19 people. Six people have been rescued.

The ship is said to have capsized in an exceptionally severe storm. The ship sent an emergency call on Tuesday afternoon local time.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service (NSW), wind speeds in the sea were about 31 to 35 meters per second at the time of the incident, the British Broadcasting Corporation told the BBC.

The ship belonged To Seacor Marine, whose agent confirmed to The New York Times (NYT) the ship was called Seacor Power.

Ships such as a crashed commercial crane are used, for example, to explore for oil and gas.

The accident happened near Port Fourchon. According to NYT, the port area is a major base for companies looking for oil and gas from the sea. About 400 support vessels pass through the port every day.

Director of the Coast Guard of the region Will Watsonin according to it was unclear why Seacor Power was at sea on Tuesday, NOW says. As rescuers arrived on the scene, winds blew up to 40 meters per second, Watson said.