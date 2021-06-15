Accidents A commercial building with a department store and a boat shop burned badly on Kemiönsaari: one was slightly injured in the fire

The fire investigation will be started when the extinguishing work is completed.

Southwest Finland A commercial building has been badly burned on Kemiönsaari, where at least the Hurricane department store and the boat shop operate. One person was slightly injured in the fire.

The announcement of the fire came just before two o’clock in the afternoon. In the evening, the fire had been contained in the building and the units of the rescue service had moved to post-fire extinguishing. There were still about 30 rescue units on site.

The building has suffered major damage, the rescue chief said on Tuesday Mika Viljanen From the Rescue Department of Southwest Finland. The premises of both the boat shop and the department store were destroyed.

Boat owner Owner of Kemiönsaari Boat Center Ben Lindström told STT in the afternoon that the fire started on the Hurricane side of the department store, so it was time to move the boat center ‘s belongings and boats to safety before the fire broke out.

“They’re along the plot here now. Don’t know what to come up with now. A gloomy situation, ”Lindström said.

Damage the magnitude has not yet been estimated. One corner of the approximately 3,500-square-foot commercial building was rescued, which housed the boat store’s outdoor storage. Rescue manager Viljanen estimates that the post-fire clearance will continue until Wednesday morning.

There was no recent information on the cause of the fire.

“When the extinguishing work is completed, a fire investigation will be launched and we will see what possible reasons can be found there,” Viljanen says.

Due to the smoke, which was dangerous to health, a danger notice was issued in the afternoon. The danger bulletin will be in place for at least some time, the rescue chief said at half past six on Tuesday night.

“It’s a pretty strong wind here right now, and the wind is spinning the rising smoke to ground level.”