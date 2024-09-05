Thursday, September 5, 2024
Accidents | A collision between two vehicles in Lohja – traffic on the highway has been blocked for hours

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 5, 2024
in World Europe
Accidents | A collision between two vehicles in Lohja – traffic on the highway has been blocked for hours
Highway 25 in Lohja is still closed to traffic.

On highway 25 A traffic accident is being cleared between Virkkala cross and Lohjansaarenti. The clearing work has already lasted for hours.

According to the situation center of the Länsi Uusimaa police, it is a collision between two vehicles. The other is a heavy vehicle.

Having visited the venue Ida Penttinen according to the accident, a truck and a motorcycle would have been involved.

The accident happened on Thursday evening a little before six.

The road is currently closed to traffic. There is a detour at the venue.

According to the Länsi-Uusimaa police, the road will be opened to traffic once the truck has been moved off the road.

The news is updated.

admin_l6ma5gus

