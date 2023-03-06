Accidents | A coalition activist died in a traffic accident on Saturday: Now the police are investigating the crime

The fatal crash of Ylöjärve municipal politician Antti Teivaala is being investigated as endangering traffic safety or gross endangering traffic safety and possibly also as a fatal accident.

Police has started an investigation into the intersection crash that happened on Kolmostie in Ylöjärvi on Saturday. A municipal politician from Ylöjärvi died in the crash Antti Teivaala (collect.).

The accident happened on Vaasantie at the intersection of Kolmostie and Hiekkamaantie on Saturday at 1:51 p.m.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Marko Peltonen The Sisä-Suomen police say that the deceased was in a van that was coming from Hiekkamaantie to Kolmostie. It has been said that Teivaala was transporting election tents when the accident happened.

Field emphasizes that the investigation is in the early stages and the course of events is still being investigated.

“With this information, it would seem that a car driving on the main road has for some reason driven into the intersection area and collided with this other vehicle.”

According to Peltonen, it would seem that the other vehicle, i.e. the van driven by Teivaala, was not even on the main road at the time of the accident, but had properly stopped before the intersection, waiting to enter the right-of-way on Kolmostie.

The passenger car coming from the main road for some reason drove into the intersection area and collided with the left, driver’s side front corner of the van.

Preliminary according to the information, the passenger car has been driving faster than other traffic.

“There have been overtaking situations before the accident. Based on these starting points, the investigation will now continue and the matter will be investigated, but no too hasty conclusions will be drawn,” says Crime Commissioner Peltonen.

According to him, Kolmostie has a speed limit of 80 kilometers at the accident site.

“The weather conditions were also difficult, and there was mud on the road surface.”

According to Peltonen, the driver of the car driving on the main road is suspected of a crime at this stage, but he has not yet been interviewed. The case is being investigated as endangering traffic safety or gross endangering traffic safety and possibly also as a fatal accident. The police have already heard some of the witnesses.

In a car there were two passengers in addition to the driver.

According to the rescue service, all those involved in the accident were transported to the hospital. Peltonen does not comment on their condition.

“I don’t know the situation, but apparently there is at least no danger to life.”